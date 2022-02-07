United States Ambassador to UN condemns choice by Beijing 2022 of Uyghur Torch lighter at Opening Ceremony

United States' Ambassador to the United Nations has condemned the decision of Chinese officials to choose Uyghur cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang to light the Cauldron at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games here on Friday (February 4).

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, appointed by US President Joe Biden as Ambassador last year, claimed that the decision to use Yilamujiang was a cynical attempt to try to deflect criticism away from allegations of China's poor human rights record.

"This is an effort by the Chinese to distract us from the real issue here at hand that Uyghurs are being tortured, and Uyghurs are the victims of human rights violations by the Chinese," told US-based news channel CNN.

"We know that a genocide has been committed there.

"We've called them out on it.

"The President has called them out on it."

The Chinese Government have come under fire for alleged human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority.

Human rights protest groups claim that at least one million Uyghurs have been sent to "re-education camps" in Xinjiang.

There have also been accusations that the regime have a programme of forcibly sterilization and that they operate forced.

Beijing has denied the allegations and accused critics of "politicising" the Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) insisted that Yilamujiang, who competed finished 43rd in the skiathlon yesterday, was a legitimate choice as Torch lighter.

"This is an athlete who is competing here, she has every right whatever her background and wherever she comes from to take part in the Opening Ceremony." IOC Presidential spokesperson Mark Adams said.

"The Opening Ceremony is something that the Organising Committee put together and there is creative input.

"We are involved to a certain extent."

The United States, Australia, Britain and Canada were among countries which refused to send diplomatic representatives to Beiijng as a protest over human rights abuses against many minorities in China including the Uyghurs.