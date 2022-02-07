Scotland has appointed Sophie Ashcroft as its head of media for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, it has been announced.

Ashcroft is currently the head of marketing and communications at the Foundation of Light, a charity set up by English football club Sunderland.

Ashcroft has also held senior communications roles at UK Anti-Doping, British Athletics and British tennis.

She has a close connection with Scottish sport having sat on the Scottish Hockey Board and is a retired international hockey umpire.

Ashcroft also brings a large amount of experience at major events having worked in press operations at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Gillian Cooke, a former international long jumper and bobsleigh world champion, has been appointed as the deputy head of media for Birmingham 2022, which is due to take place between July 28 and August 8.

She is currently the digital services and communications manager at Commonwealth Games Scotland.

Cooke will lead the digital team, as well as provide support for seven media officers who will be working at Birmingham 2022.

Gillian Cooke, a former world bobsleigh champion, will be deputy head of media for Team Scotland at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Pete Matthews and Louise Stewart, both part of Scotland’s media team at Gold Coast 2018, have returned for their second Games.

Both have experience working within major Games environments, with Matthews heading up communications for Scottish Cycling and Stewart working for Glasgow Life.

Sarah Bell, the media manager at Scottish Rugby, has been appointed for her first Commonwealth Games alongside Tom Everett, corporate communications manager for The Football Association; Beth Moorley, communications officer for UK Sport; and Paul Elliot, a well-known face within Scottish Hockey having led its communications for more than five years.

Josephine Watkinson, currently the senior manager of media readiness and services at Expo 2020 in Dubai, has been appointed to look after the celebrating success processes.

Julia Stenhouse has been appointed as digital media officer following her work with Team GB during Tokyo 2020.

"I am honoured to be leading this fantastic media team at the Games this summer," said Ashcroft.

"We have secured some of the best press officers in the country and I have every confidence that the team will provide a first-class service to not only the Team Scotland athletes but also the journalists and media attending the Games."

Scotland won a total of 44 medals at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Elinor Middlemiss, Scotland’s Chef de Mission for Birmingham 2022, expressed her satisfaction with the appointments.

"I am delighted we have appointed such a hugely experienced team of media specialists, ready for Birmingham this summer," she said.

"Our media team plays a key role in supporting our athletes, helping to promote their achievements up to and at the Games themselves.

"With less than six months to go until the Games, the excitement is really starting to build, and we are looking forward to a really exciting summer."

Scotland finished eighth on the medals table at the last Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast 2018.

They won a total of 44 medals, including nine gold.