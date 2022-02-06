Australia have been cleared to continue in the mixed doubles curling event at Beijing 2022 after clearance was granted by the Chinese Public Health System, having earlier begun preparations to return the team home after positive tests.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced prior to their final two matches that Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt would return home after the former returned a series of positive COVID-19 tests yesterday.

The Australian mixed doubles curling team had participated in seven matches at the tournament, but were set to be listed as did not start in the final two ties.

Gill had tested positive on arrival in the Chinese capital last week, but was released from quarantine after two consecutive negative tests.

She had been cleared to participate in the competition under close contact protocols, before the positive tests.

A late reprieve was granted by the Chinese Public Health System, following an evaluation of their case.

"Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt will compete in this afternoon’s match against Switzerland," an AOC statement read.

"The AOC has just received an email from the Chinese Public Health System advising that the pair can continue under the Close Contact provisions.

"The MEP examined Tahli Gill’s CT values following PCR testing over the past 24 hours and determined that they fell into an acceptable range."

A late reprieve was granted to the pairing by the Chinese authorities ©Getty Images

“We are thrilled for Tahli and Dean and I am delighted that our headquarters team continued pressing her case, after earlier advice that the pair could no longer compete,” said Geoff Lipshut, the AOC Chef de Mission for Beijing 2022.

Gill had earlier been taken to isolation, with the AOC saying it had confirmed flights for tomorrow.

The organisation had said it had requested approval to allow the pair to travel home, through appropriate channels, but the pair now seem set to complete their competition as planned.

More follows.