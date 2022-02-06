South Korea accuse China of cultural misappropriation in Opening Ceremony, but President hopes Beijing 2022 can promote "peace and harmony"

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has wished the 2022 Winter Olympic Games here can become an event of "peace and harmony" through sports even as his country's Sports Minister accused China of "cultural misappropriation" in the Opening Ceremony

Moon decided not to attend the Games last month, with the South Korea's Sports Minister Hwang Hee chosen to lead their delegation.

China had reportedly sent an official invite Moon to attend the Opening Ceremony, but the South Korean President declined the offer.

Moon had also been absent from the re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, which was also heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moon offered his support to Beijing 2022 and his country’s delegation in a message, which also reflected on South Korea’s hosting of the last Winter Olympic Games, four years ago in Pyeonghang.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has pledged to support South Korea's team at Beijing 2022, but has declined an invitation to travel to China for the Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

"At the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, we united and created a realm of peace and harmony for all mankind," Moon wrote in a statement.

"We saw a miracle done by sports.

"I wish the Beijing Winter Olympics will become a feast of peace and harmony through sports.

"Team Korea has overcome much hardship and made Koreans proud.

"We will send you generous support.

"For this competition in the Corona situation, all the national team players and coaches have been running non-stop.

"Take care of your players' health

"With the Korea Sports Association, which took care of and secured safety, special thanks to all concerned

"I tell you, play safe and be healthy."

South Korea has previously expressed hope the Winter Olympics can contribute to peace and prosperity in North East Asia and the rest of the world.

Pyeongchang 2018 had been billed as a "peace Olympics", with the Games briefly leading to a thaw in relations with North Korea, with the nations still technically at war.

A performer wearing traditional Korean clothing reportedly provoked a debate over cultural misappropriation ©Getty Images

But South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the Opening Ceremony faced criticism after a Chinese volunteer wore a traditional Korean hanbok as part of a section highlighting different ethnic groups in the host nation.

The formal wear reportedly was used to represent ethnic Koreans in China.

China were accused of cultural misappropriation.

Hwang warned the use of the clothing could create a "misunderstanding".

"When you refer to people as a minority, it often means they haven't evolved into a sovereign country," Hwang said, according to Yonhap.

"We are among the 10 or so largest economies in the world located right next to China.

"This could cause some misunderstanding in otherwise good bilateral relations."

South Korea were the last Asian country to establish full diplomatic relations with China.

Until 1992, China recognised only the North Korea, while South Korea in turn recognised only Taiwan.