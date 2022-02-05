The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) have flirted with controversy after appearing to wear the national flag on its team's sleeve at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium here last night.

Russia is currently serving a two-year sanction handed out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in December 2020 due to state-sponsored doping.

It was initially a four-year suspension handed out by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), but this was reduced to two when the case was taken to CAS.

The sanctions mean Russia cannot compete under its nation's name at major competitions, including the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Because of this, Russia are competing as the ROC at Beijing 2022, with a neutral flag and anthem too in line with the rules.

Russia is also unable to host or bid for any competitions until December 2022.

The national flag is not allowed at the Games, meaning the stitched-on colours of the flag on the team's left sleeve could be construed as a breach of the rules, although this is still unclear.

The Russian Olympic Committee have to compete under a neutral flag at the Olympic Games ©Getty Images

In November, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the uniform of the ROC team for Beijing 2022.

In the CAS ruling, the court declared that Russian symbols could not be used on the team's uniforms but that the red, white and blue colours of the flag would be allowed.

Guidelines added that if the uniform contains or displays the name "Russia" in any language or format, the words "neutral athlete" - or an equivalent - must be displayed in English in a position and size that is no less prominent than the name "Russia".

Olympic silver medallist speed skater Olga Fatkulina and ice hockey captain and Olympic champion Vadim Shipachev were the flagbearers for the ROC.

Anastasia Zadorina, founder of the ROC official uniform company Zasport, explained part of the ROC kit.

"There is a piece of Russia on the ceremonial jackets - a print depicting geographical objects of our country, and I am sure that the whole country will cheer for our athletes," Zadorina told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

Insidethegames has contacted the IOC and WADA for clarification on the matter.