A Dutch television broadcaster was forcibly moved away from presenting a live news show by a Chinese security official at yesterday's Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics here.

Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch broadcaster NOS in China, was located outside the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the "Bird’s Nest" where he was presenting to camera.

But den Daas was stopped by a security official who shouted at the reporter before manhandled him away from the camera.

"We are now being pulled out of here," said Den Daas.

"We have just been expelled from another area, so I'm afraid we'll have to come back to you later."

In a post on Twitter, NOS said: "Our correspondent [den Daas] was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm [6:00am ET] live in the NOS Journaal.

"Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China.

"He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later."

Onze correspondent @sjoerddendaas werd om 12.00u live in het NOS Journaal door beveiligers voor de camera weggetrokken. Helaas is dit steeds vaker de dagelijkse realiteit voor journalisten in China. Hij is in orde en kon zijn verhaal gelukkig een paar minuten later afmaken pic.twitter.com/GLTZRlZV96 — NOS (@NOS) February 4, 2022

As part of the Beijing 2022 Host City Contract, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) promises free and open access to the internet and social media for all participants.

For journalists, it states "there shall be no restrictions or limitations on the freedom of the media to provide independent news coverage".

China ranks 177th out of 180 in the 2021 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) World Press Freedom Index.

According to RSF, there are at least 127 journalists currently detained in China.

In December, RSF warned journalists and media covering the Games to protect themselves against surveillance by the Chinese Government.

Key recommendations include avoiding downloading applications that could allow the Chinese authorities to monitor them.

RSF called upon media outlets, publishers and social networks to denounce any editorial interference or pressure from the Government in China.

The build-up to the Games have bene dominated by concerns over China’s human rights record.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams claimed the incident involving NOS reporter Sjoerd den Daas was an "unfortunate circumtance" ©ITG

In response to manhandling of the Dutch reporter, Mark Adams, spokesperson for the IOC, described it as an "unfortunate circumstance" and hoped it would not happen again.

"I think someone was being overzealous," said Adams.

"He was able very quickly afterwards with the help of officials there to do his piece to camera.

"These things do happen and I hope it is a one-off and we assure you that within the closed loop you will be able to go about your work."

Beijing 2022 spokesperson Yan Jiarong added: "We welcome all the international media to cover the Beijing 2022 Games and we will also protect the legal rights of the international journalists.

"According to the Host City Contract, we will provide many conveniences to the journalists to enable you to cover the Games."