UEFA has announced that they are expecting club losses to hit €7 billion (£5.9 billion/$8 billion) across the continent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 seasons.

The 13th edition of The European Club Footballing Landscape report, which covers the breadth of the club finances during these campaigns, calculated that gate receipts fell by 88 per cent during the latter season.

Where this revenue stream made up 16 per cent of club finances pre-pandemic, it dropped all the way down to two per cent throughout Europe.

This caused clubs to significantly rely upon television revenues for income.

"One lesson of the past two years has been that it is only by showing solidarity and working together that European football can overcome existential challenges such as the pandemic," UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said.

"That was also a lesson drawn from the so-called Super League project. The self-interested actions of a misguided few were thwarted by the unity of European football - fans, clubs, players, and national associations."

However, UEFA saw their latest club competition broadcast rights cycle (2021/2022 - 2023/2024) growing in revenue, allowing prize money, due to be shared between 96 clubs competing in the three UEFA competitions, to be increased to over €2.7 billion (£2.3 billion/$3.1 billion) per year.

In addition, solidarity payments for youth development to clubs not qualifying for their club competitions, are anticipated to rise by more than 60 per cent.

UEFA has distributed more than €1 billion (£846 million/$1.1 billion) in solidarity payments to over 1,500 clubs and academies for youth development purposes.

Čeferin added: "This report provides sobering details of the post-pandemic challenges that await us, but it also illustrates the remarkable robustness and resilience of European football, with its unified approach.

"Ultimately, the pandemic will only make us stronger.

"The COVID crisis has also highlighted to what extent football is part of the fabric of European life.

"Football was a true lifeline for many.

"I will make no bold predictions for the year ahead, except to say that, whether the pandemic stays or goes, European football will remain strong, stable, and united in 2022."

The newest reports show that players aged 23 or under have increased in value, or clubs are finding value in selling youth players.

These players accounted for 55 per cent of transfer spending, by value, across Europe’s 20 biggest transfer markets.

This contrasts to the previous 47 per cent ten-year average.

The report also provided a dedicated chapter to women’s football and its growth and status across the continent.

UEFA also highlighted that 20 of Europe’s 42 top divisions have structured domestic broadcasting deals with various media platforms.