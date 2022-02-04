England dominate Spain in Hockey Pro League as The Netherlands also take victory

England's men won their first match in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Pro League after humiliating Spain in Valencia while the Spanish also fell to a defeat against The Netherlands in the women's competition.

Newcomers England began their first match in the tournament with an aggressive, attacking display to win 6-1 at the Estadio Betero.

David Condon was named the player of the match as he notched a brace while Duncan Scott, captain Zachary Wallace, James Oates and David Goodfield provided the rest of the goals.

"We haven’t been together that long as a squad but in some ways that allowed us to play with freedom," said Condon after the match.

"We set out to play aggressive hockey and that was what we did."

Beforehand, it was expected to be a close game as previous encounters between the two have resulted in three wins each and three draws.

Belgium remain top of the men's overall standings with seven points from four games.

England jump up to third on three points, behind The Netherlands' five.

Final score: Spain 0-1 Netherlands. Frederique Matla's goal is the difference between the teams. Not a classic Dutch performance but @oranje still find a way to win in the face of a staunch Spanish defence.#ESPvNED #FIHProLeague

In the women's match, a single goal from prolific forward Frédérique Matla made the difference as The Netherlands downed Spain 1-0 to continue their winning streak.

Although Dutch goalkeeper Anne Veenendaal did not have to make a save, the game was far from easy for the Tokyo 2020 champions.

Spain's structured midfield and hard-working defence meant that a gritty and competitive affair took place, also at Valencia's Estadio Betero.

Both sides fielded a number of inexperienced players and clearly needed more time to gel as a team as there were many disjointed moves that often led to attacks breaking down.

The winning goal came in the third quarter after Matla pounced on a loose ball and fired home beyond the reach of Melanie Garcia.

"I am really happy to be on the pitch with the team," said player of the match Maria Verschoor of The Netherlands.

"We needed to get used to each other.

"It was a good match to get started with."

The Netherlands have now won three games from three in the women's competition and sit in pole position, three points ahead of second-place India.