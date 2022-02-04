Speed skater Yekaterina Aidova and short track skater Abzal Azhgaliyev, Kazakhstan’s flagbearers at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, have appeared in costumes of historical national figures during the Opening Ceremony.

Aidova's outfit was inspired by Asian queen Tomyris, with Azhgaliyev representing "Batyrs" - the Kazakh heroes of ancient.

The outfits were hand-embroidered by Kazakh designer Violetta Ivanova and the State Museum of Arts of Kazakhstan.

"The Olympic Games celebrate world diversity, where countries have a chance to highlight their distinctiveness and cultural nuances," said Ivanova.

"Kazakhstan’s rich history pushed us to create the looks, where every detail is imbued with a special meaning and symbol."

In total, 20 people were involved in making the costumes - a process that took three months.

The decorative koshkar muyiz, a national ornamental pattern, features on the women's costume and is combined with a floral ornament, meaning harmony with the outside world, the desire for life, and abundance.

The main element of the men's costume is a kalkan shield, designed to symbolise courage and strength.

Kazakhstan's flagbearers pictured in their unique costumes for the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony outside the Bird's Nest Stadium ©Kazakhstan NOC

Ivanova created outfits for Kazakhstan’s flagbearers Olga Rypakova and Kamshybek Kunkabayev, which they wore during the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020.

Ivanova said she found creating outfits for Beijing 2022 more of a challenge, because of the cold weather conditions, although both flagbearers were happy with their outfits.

"Our costumes turned out to be incredible, and I am glad that I could share this feeling with Yekaterina during this happy day," said Azhgaliyev.

"Representing your country at the Olympics is an exciting impression, but being the flagbearer comes with an added responsibility."

Aidova added: "Costume designs were closely guarded secrets until the very day of the Opening Ceremony.

"So, it was fascinating what my costume would be like. This masterpiece exceeded all my expectations."

Kazakhstan’s team at Beijing 2022 is set to consist of 34 athletes across eight sports.