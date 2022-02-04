Poland's team has said it will work to avoid a repeat of the situation which saw a number of its squad withdraw from the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships due to COVID-19.

The country's medal hopes largely stayed away from the event in Abu Dhabi last month, including Magdalena Czaban who was among the favourites in the women's senior atomweight class.

Czaban tested positive for coronavirus with Poland ending the World Championships with just one bronze medal.

This came courtesy of Paulina Wiśniewska, who reached the semi-finals of the women's flyweight division.