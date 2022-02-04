Romania's Robert Tamirjan and Spaniard Rafael Solis Torres came out on top in the men's PTS4 and men's PTS5 events respectively on the second day of the World Triathlon Winter Duathlon Championships in Andorra.

Both athletes were the only competitors in their respective classifications at Sant Julià de Lòria, with the course consisting of two laps of a 6.4 kilometres run and four skiing laps each of 12.4km.

Winter triathlon specialist Tamirjan completed the running stage in 38min 16sec, and the skiing element in 58:22 in the men's PTS4 event.

That earned him a finishing time of 1 hour 38min 22sec.

In the men's PTS5 competition, Solis Torres finished the run in 35:09 and the skiing in 1:00:26, completing the course in 1:36.47.

Andorra will provide the stage for the World #Triathlon Winter Championships as the best run-bike-ski triathletes head out on the snow to chase the 2022 world titles.



📺 Watch on https://t.co/dToUk2OmRc on Sat 5 Feb

Women 9AM CET

Men 11.45AM CET

Junior racing from 2.45PM CET pic.twitter.com/L4aP1dQC8U — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) February 4, 2022

This is the inaugural edition of the World Triathlon Winter Duathlon Championships.

The men's and women's elite races were staged yesterday, with Italy’s Franco Pesavento and Russian Triathlon Federation’s Anna Medvedeva taking golds.

Competition in Andorra is set to continue with the World Triathlon Winter Championships, running tomorrow and Sunday (February 6).

Men's and women's elite, under-23 and junior World Championships are scheduled to be staged tomorrow, with Para triathlon events as well as mixed relays due to be staged on Sunday.

The elite courses are set to feature a 4km run, 6km bike leg and two 6km skiing laps.

Para triathlon events are to be held over 5km of running, 10km of cycling and 10km of skiing.