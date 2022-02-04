Alpine skier Márton Kékesi and Zita Tóth will carry the Hungarian flag at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing tonight, but almost half of the team are unlikely to take part in the parade of nations.

Both flagbearers are graduates of the Youth Olympic programme.

Only two years ago, the 19-year-old Tóth was competing at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, finishing 16th in the super-G but is now the only female Hungarian skier to qualify for Beijing 2022.

Hungarian flagbearer Márton Kékesi in the Alpine ski events at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

The 26-year-old Kékesi is making his second Olympic appearance.

He competed at Pyeongchang 2018,where his best result was finishing 30th in slalom, but only returned to action in 2020 after recovering from an ankle injury.

He had been encouraged into the sport by his father and took part in the inaugural Winter Youth Olympic Winter Games held at Innsbruck in 2012.

Hungary have competitors in Alpine skiing, cross country, figure skating and short track but the Hungarian Olympic Committee have said that the seven short track speed skaters will not take part tonight.

They have been told to rest because their competition begins tomorrow.

Hungary won its first Winter Olympic gold medal in the short track 5000m relay at Pyeongchang 2018

Hungary's medal chances have been boosted by the arrival of skater Liu Shaoang, a member of the 5000 metres team that won a gold medal at Pyeongchang 2018.

Born to a Chinese father and Hungarian mother, Liu has spent part of his career training in China.

He was originally unable to travel to Beijing after testing positive for COVID-19.

But after producing five negative tests, Liu has been allowed to make the trip to the Chinese capital.

Hungary has competed in every Winter Olympics since the first edition at Chamonix in 1924.

They have won a total of seven medals, with the success at Pyeongchang 2018 their first gold.