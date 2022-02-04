Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto has been named as the winner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Women and Sport Awards world prize, with the organisation highlighting her efforts to push against conservative attitudes towards women.

Hashimoto was presented with the prize as the 139th IOC Session, held on the eve of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics here.

The seven-time Olympian, who competed in cycling and speed skating during her career, received the honour after delivering Tokyo 2020’s final presentation to the IOC.

"For over 20 years, the IOC Women and Sport Awards have been recognising and celebrating the many people and organisations that help us realise this mission," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

"It needed someone like you to lead these Olympic Games to success.

"Someone with a proven track record of challenging the status quo.

"You are fighting for gender equity, pushing the boundaries for more inclusion and shattering the glass ceiling for more diversity,

"This is why I hope that this award will shine a light on your important work in Japan in empowering women in sport and most importantly motivate you to continue to be a driver for change in the country.""





Hashimoto had been appointed Tokyo 2020 President in the wake of a controversial comments made by former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshirō Mori.

Mori was forced to resign from the role in February 2021, prior to the rescheduled Games, after sexist comments about women sparked a global outcry.

"On Boards with a lot of women, the meetings take so much time," he had said.

"When you increase the number of female executive members, if their speaking time isn't restricted to a certain extent, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying."

When pressed on whether he thought women did talk too much after he had apologised, Mori said: "I don't listen to women that much lately so I don't know."

Hashimoto was appointed as Mori’s successor and oversaw the doubling of female representation on the Tokyo 2020 Executive Board, previously criticised for being dominated by male officials.

Seiko Hashimoto replaced former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshirō Mori as President of Tokyo 2020 after he was forced to resign following sexist comments ©IOC

Five continental awards were also announced.

Zimbabwe’s Natsiraishe Maritsa received the prize for Africa for runninig a taekwondo club aimed at helping to combat gender-based violence and child marriage.

The American award was award to New York City non-profit Figure Skating in Harlem, which aims to combine speed skating along with education to give girls from low-income families an opportunity.

Asian winner Zhang Xia is President of the Chinese Wrestling Federation, who has aimed to provide opportunities for female referees and has fought for gender parity at events.

Norway’s Kari Fasting received the European award, with the having produced globally important research on women’s participation in sport and sporting organisations over the past 40 years, as well as working on the prevention of harassment and abuse in sport.

Tracey Holmes was named the winner for Oceania.

The sports broadcaster created the Women in Sport Program run by her employer, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

She also works as a mentor with female journalists in the Indo-Pacific and with Indigenous women.