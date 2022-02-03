International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has said the organisation has a lot of sympathy for athletes who have had their participation at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics ended or impacted by COVID-19 cases.

A series of positive COVID-19 cases have led to several athletes being unable to travel to China or facing isolation at the Games, threatening their prospects of competing.

The case of Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans yesterday posted a tearful message after being placed in isolation at a quarantine facility, before being moved to another location at the Athletes’ Village.

Women’s ski jumping World Cup leader Marita Kramer of Austria is among the leading athletes to have been forced out of the Games, following a positive test prior to her departure.

Writing on Instagram, Kramer said she felt emptiness after being ruled out of the Games.

Norwegian ski jumpers Daniel-Andre Tande and Johann Andre Forfang will also miss the men’s normal hill event, but could return for the large hill event.

Czech ski jumpers Viktor Polášek and Čestmír Kožíšek could also miss competition, with their National Olympic Committee (NOC) confirming their positive tests today.

Germany will be unable to field a full team in the team figure skating competition tomorrow after one of their pairs’ figure skaters tested positive.

Three-time Olympic bobsleigh medallist Elana Meyers Taylor is isolating in Beijing after testing positive, with the American's participation at risk too.

Russian Olympic Committee skeleton athlete and Sochi 2014 silver medallist Nikita Tregubov was replaced following a positive test.

Norway’s cross-country skiing team and several Polish short track speed skaters have been impacted by cases, while ice hockey teams have undergone several changes in recent days.

Marita Kramer said she felt emptiness after being ruled out of the Games following a positive test ©Getty Images

"We have a lot of sympathy for all the people who are concerned with the pandemic, who are concerned by the pandemic, in isolation, or a direct contact person," Bach said during an IOC media conference today.

"What concerns me most and goes to my heart are the athletes, I can feel for them.

"Put yourselves into the shoes of an athlete, having made the qualification for Beijing for the Winter Olympics, coming here and saying my Olympic dream is coming true, then in the worst case getting a positive result, destroying maybe your dream.

"This is mentally extremely challenging situation, extremely.

"You are working years for this and suddenly this all collapses.

"I know how they feel.

"We saw this coming and we are making offers for psychological assistance, a hotline and we are in contact with the NOCs.

"In such cases, one should not wait for an athlete to call for help, there should be contact with the athlete and give information.

"This is really terrible for the athletes, I do not want to ignore this.

"This pandemic has isolated us for a very long time and far too much, and this pandemic is also affecting the Games.

"We feel how much the athletes appreciate the Games, but they appreciate they can happen."

The IOC has said a Mentally Fit Helpline can be accessed during the Games to support athletes, offering an independent 24-hour helpline with confidential mental health and well-being support.

The helpline reportedly will see counsellors offer support for a wide range of topics, whether related to mental health symptoms and disorders or general well-being support.

The helpline will be available for three months post-competition and will cover entourage members and International Federation officials, as well as athletes.