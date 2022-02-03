Double Winter Paralympic bronze medallist Melissa Perrine headlines the 10 athletes selected to represent Australia at Beijing 2022.

Para Alpine skier Perrine earned third place in the visually impaired classification of the women's super combined and giant slalom events at Pyeongchang 2018.

Bobbi Kelly is set to serve as her guide at the Games next month.

Perrine has competed at three Winter Paralympics, a feat matched by team-mate Mitchell Gourley.

Rae Anderson, Josh Hanlon, Patrick Jensen and his guide Amelia Hodgson, Jonty O'Callaghan and Sam Tait are the other Australians selected to compete in Para Alpine skiing.

Anderson has previously featured at the Summer Paralympics, competing in the women's F37 javelin and F38 discus throw.

Jensen, O'Callaghan and Tait all featured at Pyeongchang 2018.

Australia won one gold and three bronze medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics ©Getty Images

In the Para snowboard competitions, Ben Tudhope is set for his third appearance at the Winter Paralympics.

He made his debut at the age of 14 at Sochi 2014.

The team is set to be led by Chef de Mission Kate McLoughlin, who performed the same role at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and is set to become the first woman to hold the position for the Winter Paralympics for Australia.

"We have a great mix of experience and athletes on the rise who now have the chance to show the world what they’re capable of and set a great example to all Australians," McLoughlin said.

Paralympics Australia chief executive Catherine Clark insisted the athletes selected for Beijing 2022 deserved plenty of plaudits.

Exciting morning! This is a fantastic group of athletes who will represent the green & gold brilliantly in @Beijing2022 - super proud to lead them in only 31days time #ReadySetSnow @AUSParalympics @SnowAust ❄️💚💛 https://t.co/npUVaFatbi — Kate McLoughlin (@katemcloughlin4) February 1, 2022

"Being named in an Australian Paralympic Winter team is an enormous achievement, but perhaps more so for these Games than any other," Clark said.

"These 10 athletes have shown the very best of our Paralympic Movement, displaying remarkable resilience and determination to remain at the elite level throughout all the challenges of the past two years.

"I would like to thank Snow Australia, including chief executive Michael Kennedy and his dedicated staff, for their hard work leading up to this campaign.

"As a programme, you faced numerous obstacles, including cancelled camps, limited training and competition opportunities, border restrictions, lockdowns and more, yet provided an extraordinary level of support to this team.

"The next assignment is the Games itself and I cannot wait to see this wonderful group of athletes write the next chapter in our nation’s proud history at the Winter Paralympics."

As well as Perrine's two bronze medals, Simon Patmore earned a snowboard gold and bronze for Australia at Pyeongchang 2018.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics are scheduled for March 4 to 13.