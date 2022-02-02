Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans has been moved to the Olympic Village in Yanqing following outcry over her living conditions, and an apparent move from one COVID-19 isolation facility to another.

Meylemans, who tested positive for COVID-19 upon landing in China, claimed in a tearful Instagram post that she had been told by Beijing 2022 organisers she was free to leave a quarantine facility after three negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.

However, Meylemans was taken to another quarantine facility rather than the Athletes' Village, which the 25-year-old claimed she had been led to believe would be her destination.

Following the plea for help on social media, Meylemans has now been moved again - this time from the second quarantine hotel to the Yanqing Olympic Village - and is being treated as a close contact, as established in the Beijing 2022 playbooks, according to the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (BOIC).

Meylemans had earlier said she was "not sure I can handle" further time in an isolation facility.

The athlete will still be tested twice a day and can train, alone, on the National Sliding Centre track.

Belgium's Chef de Mission Olav Spahl said the BOIC "completely understand Kim's reaction".

"Our main concern was to get Kim to the Yanqing Olympic Village as soon as possible," Spahl added.

"So we're very happy that it happened.

"We understand that COVID measures are necessary to preserve the safety and health of participants in the Olympic Games, but we believe that in this approach, the athlete must remain central.

"We continue to work tirelessly to continue to improve Kim's situation and we remain in constant contact with her."





In a viral post on social media made before she was relocated to the Olympic Village in Yanqing, Meylemans recalled the day's first journey she believed would take her to athletes' quarters.

"On the way to the Village we did not turn to the Village, but the ambulance went to another facility where I am now," Meylemans said tearfully.

"I am supposed to stay here for another seven days with two PCRs a day and no contact with anybody else.

"I am allowed to slide alone.

"We are not even sure I will ever be allowed to return to the village.

"And obviously this is very hard for me so I ask you all to give me some time to consider my next steps because I am not sure I can handle 14 more days and the Olympic competition while being in this isolation."

In a subsequent update from the Olympic Village, Meylemans thanked fans and fellow athletes for their support, also paying tribute to the BOIC.

"I feel safe and I'll be able to train a little better here," Meylemans added.

The women's skeleton competition begins on February 11, with the first official training heats set for Monday (February 7).

Meylemans placed 14th at Pyeongchang 2018 and also appeared at the 2012 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck, representing Germany on that occasion.