The FIFA Club World Cup is geared to begin in the United Arab Emirates, with European champions Chelsea established as the favourites to win the tournament for the first time.

The UEFA Champions League winners, who have wide array of talent at their disposal, are tipped to be too strong for their competion.

Each of the last eight winners have come from Europe.

The London-based team have reached the final of every cup competition they have competed in since Thomas Tuchel was appointed manager in January 2021, but were also the last European side to fail to win this event when they were beaten by Brazilians Corinthians in the 2012 final.

The German spoke about his "excitement" in the lead-up to the tournament.

"I have to say once you are in it you are pretty excited," Tuchel said.

"Once you are not in it, it is a competition that has not the highest focus on and highest value.

"It seems like this in Europe, or only for me.

"But once you are in it and you start planning it and you see it coming on the horizon is it quite exciting."

Tuchel added: "It is a big opportunity to win an extraordinary trophy which is far from daily business and that is why we will do anything to take the chance to make it happen."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to add the Club World Cup to Chelsea's trophy collection ©Getty Images

Reigning UAE Pro League champions Al Jazira will begin the tournament against Tahitian side AS Pirae at the 38,000-seat Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium tomorrow.

Al Jazira, who finished fourth in the tournament in 2017, will become the first Emirati team to compete in a second Club World Cup and qualified because the UAE is hosting the event.

Japan had been supposed to stage the competition, but withdrew because of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions on travel.

AS Pirae were nominated by the Oceania Football Confederation to replace Auckland City.

The New Zealand-based team pulled out due to the nation's stringent COVID-19 border restrictions.

Pirae have won back-to-back national titles.

African champions Al Ahly, from Egypt, Asian kings Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Monterrey, Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football Champions League Winners, are due to join the competition in the second round.

Chelsea and South American champions Palmeiras receive a bye through to the semi-finals.

None of the teams competing this time around have won the FIFA Club World Cup before.

Al Nahyan Stadium is the other venue set to be used, with both stadiums in Abu Dhabi.

The final is scheduled for February 12.