Swiss luxury watch company and International Olympic Committee (IOC) global partner Omega has released its Olympic-themed television advert, which is to air throughout the duration of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

This commercial will be shown on American network NBC and its affiliated channels in the United States from Friday (February 4), the day of the Opening Ceremony, until February 20 when the Games are due to close.

The minute-long piece titled We Measure shows panning shots of the mountains at Zhangjiakou, the Beijing National Stadium and the Olympic Tower, before featuring some of the most notable athletes at the Games, who are ambassadors for the company.

These include American snowboarder Shaun White, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, and compatriot, figure skater Nathan Chen, a triple world champion.

The video repeats the phrase "we measure" listing precision, anticipation, talent, unity, beauty, passion, willpower, gravity, bravery and determination.





It ends with the sentence "We measure dreams in a fraction of a second", referring to the fine timing margins in sport.

Omega acts as the official timekeeper for the Games as part of the agreement.

Other ambassadors confirmed by Omega are Italian biathlete Dorothea Wierer, a double Olympic bronze medallist, and Britain's freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who won a silver at Pyeongchang 2018.

There are a total of 17 ambassadors associated with Omega for the Games.