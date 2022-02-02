A new eco-friendly cooling system, which uses natural carbon dioxide refrigeration, is set to officially make its debut at the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games here.

It is to replace hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), traditionally used to cool ice rinks and is deemed to have a larger environmental impact on the planet, contributing more to global warming.

HFCs have a warming impact that is up to four thousand times more potent than carbon dioxide.

The new technology will is scheduled to be used by Beijing 2022 at four ice sports competitions and training venues.

"The Olympic Games are first and foremost a sporting event, but with their global visibility, they also provide an important platform to showcase sustainable solutions," Marie Sallois, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) director for sustainability, said.

Ice makers are working with the new natural carbon dioxide technology, which is to debut at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

The IOC claim this new cooling systems at the Games, which is due to formally open on Friday (February 4) and conclude on February 20, will help to reduce carbon emissions to nearly zero, or the equivalent of 3,900 cars a year.

This would have the same impact as planting 1.2 million trees, it is estimated.

Its cooling efficiency is also 1.2 times higher than the traditional HFC refrigerants and can maintain a temperature consistency of 0.5 degrees Celsius or less across ice surfaces.

Curling, figure skating, ice hockey, short track speed skating and speed skating are the ice sports on the programme for Beijing 2022.

The curling competition is scheduled to get underway today at the Ice Cube, with four matches in the opening session of mixed doubles at 8:05 pm local time.