Ski jumping World Cup leader Kramer ruled out of Beijing 2022 due to COVID-19

Marita Kramer, the dominant force in women’s ski jumping, has been ruled out of Beijing 2022 following a further positive test for COVID-19.

The Austrian star had tested positive at the women’s Ski Jumping World Cup event in Willingen on Sunday (January 30).

The positive test came after her victory at the German venue, the 20-year-old’s fifth of the season, which strengthened her position at the top of the overall standings.

The Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC) had hoped at the time a revised travel schedule could be arranged to allow Kramer to still compete at the Games.

Her participation depended on recording four consecutive negative tests, carried out at least 24 hours apart.

A further positive test has now ended Kramer’s hopes of competing in Beijing.

"Our worst fears have become sad certainties," a Ski Austria statement read.

"World Cup dominator Sara Kramer cannot start in Beijing because of positive COVID tests, although she feels physically fit and ready.

"Lisa Eder steps in as a substitute."

















Writing on Instagram, Kramer said she felt emptiness after being ruled out of the Games.

“No words, no feelings, just emptiness," she wrote.

“Is the world really this unfair?

“The last years I have prepared towards the Olympics.

“I have put so much energy and time in it, to make my dreams come true.

“Now it feels like my dreams are gone within one day.

“I will take some time off to refill my body with energy and new dreams and to get that fire again.

“For all who able to chase their dreams right now, go for it”.

“Because it isn’t granted to have the possibility.”





Women’s ski jumping training is scheduled to begin in Beijing on Thursday (February 3).

The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday (February 5).

Mario Stecher, sporting director for ski jumping at the Austrian Ski Association, told the Kurier newspaper that the decision to replace Kramer was made with a "heavy heart".

"This decision is anything but easy, I personally feel very sorry for Sara," Stecher said.

"Unfortunately, their CT value is currently so low that a planned entry into China seems impossible.

"It is therefore with a heavy heart that we have to remove her from the Olympic entry list.

"Sara was in top form recently and would undoubtedly have been our greatest hope for a medal for Beijing."

Cycle threshold (CT) values of less than 35 are being considered positive tests by Beijing 2022 organisers.

Value was reduced from an initial CT of 40, however concerns remain that more sensitive testing in Beijing could lead to athletes missing competitions.