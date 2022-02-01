CONI President Malagò in isolation following positive COVID-19 test in Beijing

Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò has tested positive for COVID-19 at Beijing 2022, the organisation has announced.

Malagò tested positive following a test conducted at his hotel.

"President Malagò, who is totally asymptomatic, was isolated under medical observation in a dedicated facility, where there are already other members of the IOC, according to the rules set out in the IOC Playbook in order to protect the other participants in the Games and the Chinese population," a CONI statement read.

"Malagò received a call from the President of the IOC, Thomas Bach, who said he was sorry for this inconvenience and wished him a speedy recovery."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and Milan Cortina 2026 President is the latest official who will be unable to attend the IOC Session in person on Thursday (February 3).

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons was unable to travel to the Games after contracting COVID-19.

Athletes' Commission chair Emma Terho also confirmed she had tested positive last week.

Giovanni Malago will be among IOC members now set to join the Session remotely ©Getty Images

The double Olympic ice hockey bronze medallist, elected to chair the IOC Athletes' Commission at Tokyo 2020 last year, was moved to an isolation facility.

She will join tomorrow’s IOC Executive Board meeting remotely.

The positive tests add to the number of IOC members who are set to participate in the IOC Session remotely, with the shortened one-day meeting set to be held in a hybrid format.

Another IOC Athletes' Commission member, Olympic swimming gold medallist Dániel Gyurta of Hungary, tested positive before departing for Beijing and will not be in attendance at the Games.

Princess Anne has declined to attend the Games in Beijing due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, who ceased to be an IOC member when his term on the Athletes’ Commission concluded last year, was also confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

Paris 2024 chief executive Étienne Thobois is expected to lead the Paris 2024 delegation at the IOC Session.