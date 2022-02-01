Fat Tire, an American beer brand from Colorado, has called for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to require its sponsors to have a climate change plan as part of their agreements.

In its partnership with climate change non-governmental organisation Protect Our Winters, it promoted an online petition requesting action from the IOC.

Fat Tire is owned by the New Belgium Brewing Company.

It also launched a new beer called "Point of Snow Return", in which $1 (£0.74/€0.89) will be donated to the organisation, which engages with the snow sports community.

"The IOC has shown leadership in adopting its own climate action plan, and now it's time to use their influence to push big companies to do the same by requiring climate leadership from all future sponsors," said New Belgium chief executive Steve Fechheimer.

"Companies that want to show love for winter sports should be invested in protecting their future, too.

"The IOC can help make meaningful change - and if they do, it might just inspire other organisations who have sway with big businesses to adopt their own climate standards."

A recent study by the University of Waterloo in Canada stated that only one of the previous 21 Winter Olympics host cities would be able to host the Games in the future if global emissions were not reduced.

Squaw Valley is one of the locations already deemed unreliable for future Games ©Getty Images

Squaw Valley in the United States, Chamonix in France, the German town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, and Sochi in Russia are already considered unreliable due to higher temperatures.

By the end of the 21st century, only the Japanese city of Sapporo would be considered an appropriate host.

In 2020, New Belgium announced that Fat Tire had become the first American "certified carbon neutral beer" and the company is aiming to reach zero emissions by 2030.

From 1988 to 2015, 71 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions came from 100 fossil fuel providers, according to environmental charity CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project.

China has the highest emissions of any country in the world.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to open on Friday (February 4), running until February 20.