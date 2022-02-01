Ireland’s hopes of securing skeleton places at the Winter Olympics here has been rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Ad Hoc Division’s following a hearing.

An application had been lodged by the Irish Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (IBSA) in request of four places for the men’s skeleton competition.

There is no Irish representation in either the men’s or women’s event with Brendan Doyle the highest ranked male athlete from the country in 42nd position.

Under the rules of the International Skeleton and Bobsleigh Federation, athletes are ranked based on their best seven results of the season with the top-placed nations in each gender able to enter a maximum of three competitors.

Due to the distribution of quotas, there are 17 different nations represented in the women’s event, with 15 in the men’s competition.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) told insidethegames the four places were "sought as a remedy to the fact that on the female side there are 11 individual quota places while on the men’s said there are seven".

"This was not the sole argument put forward by the IBSA but the case has been rejected by CAS," a statement from the OIF added.

Israeli bobsledder Adam Edelman was also due to go before the Beijing-based CAS Ad Hoc Division yesterday for a hearing in the hope of making it to Beijing 2022.

Adam Edelman is aiming to represent Israel at his second successive Winter Olympics but his hopes of competing at Beijing 2022 depend on winning an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport Ad Hoc Division ©Getty Images

Edelman, who is a standing in the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission elections, applied for two unused quota places to allow him to participate in the two-man competition at the Games.

The 30-year-old finished just one place short of a quota spot for Israel having ranked 42nd in the two-man standings.

The American-born athlete represented Israel at the Pyeongchang 2018, finishing 28th.

A verdict has yet to be announced by CAS.

The skeleton competitions are due to take place from February 10 to 12 at the Xiaohaituo Bobsleigh and Luge Track in Yanqing District with the bobsleigh events set to be held from February 13 to 20 at Beijing 2022.

The CAS opened temporarily offices for the Ad Hoc and Anti-Doping Divisions in Beijing in a bid to resolve doping and legal disputes during the Winter Olympics, scheduled to run from Friday (February 4) until February 20.

It claims the two divisions will provide "rapid" resolutions before and during the Games.

Like at Tokyo 2020, hearings in doping and legal cases will be held by videoconference because of COVID-19 restrictions at Beijing 2022.