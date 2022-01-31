Amsterdam has been announced as the new host of the delayed Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) World Championships, with the event now scheduled to take place in March.

March 23 to 27 are the new dates for the World Championships, with the Sporthallen Zuid the venue.

The event will retain its GAMMA World MMA Championships 2021 branding, despite taking place in 2022.

GAMMA will also hold its World Congress at the Olympic Hotel in Amsterdam on March 24, with all member federations invited to attend.

Financial statements and budgets will be reviewed at the Congress, while the organisation's activities in 2020 and 2021 and changes to the Board of Directors are also due to be up for discussion.

German capital Berlin had been supposed to host the GAMMA World Championships in December, but COVID-19 rules led to the event's postponement and ultimately a move to The Netherlands.



"They say good things come to those who wait," GAMMA President Alexander Engelhardt said.

"And after having had to wait so long for our World Championships after the event was postponed twice due to the pandemic, we are expecting fantastic things in Amsterdam, followed by yet another World Championships later in the year."

Apart from two World Championships, GAMMA is also preparing to host continental competitions and Youth World Championships this year.

The last edition of its World Championships took place in Singapore in 2019, with the 2020 competition cancelled altogether.

"GAMMA hit the ground running in 2022 and with so many of our events to come this year, we are optimistic that this will be our most successful period ever," Engelhardt added.