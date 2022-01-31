The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) is set to send approximately 72 athletes to the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games as part of a 190-strong total delegation, according to its Chef de Mission Pavel Rozhkov.

The RPC's Winter Paralympic team is expected to be approved by February 18 with the main part of the delegation arriving in Beijing on February 25 prior to the Opening Ceremony on March 4.

"As many as 72 athletes will likely take part," said Rozhkov, who is also the RPC's Acting President, as reported by Russian state-run news agency TASS.

"A total of 90 athletes will participate in the final stage of training."

The RPC still has to carry out a number of anti-doping tests for some athletes before they are eligible to take part in China.

"Concerning anti-doping testing, the RPC’s membership [in the International Paralympic Committee] is conditionally restored," said Rozhkov.

Pavel Rozhkov, right, has confirmed that the entire Russian Paralympic Committee delegation for Beijing 2022 is vaccinated against COVID-19 ©Getty Images

"Athletes will be able to participate in international competitions if they comply with the minimum anti-doping requirements.

"Currently, some 106 athletes have not been fully tested.

"Today, there aren’t the complications like before the Tokyo Olympics, when over 1,000 tests were required."

It is claimed that all of the RPC athletes and personnel are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rozhkov has a wealth of experience as a Chef de Mission.

He has served in the role for Russia in three summer Paralympics at Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and three winter editions at Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014.

Russian athletes are set to compete as neutrals at Beijing 2022 as part of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s punishments which were cut from four years to two by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last December.

At Pyeongchang 2018, Russian competitors participated under the banner of "Neutral Paralympic Athletes" where they registered eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals to rank second in the standings.