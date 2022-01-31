Olympic figure skating medallist Meagan Duhamel of Canada has slammed the decision to select a previously banned Chinese judge as an official for the Winter Olympics here.

Huang Feng was among two Chinese judges who were suspended by the International Skating Union (ISU) after being found guilty of bias during Pyeongchang 2018.

While fellow official Chen Weiguang was banned for two years and excluded from judging at Beijing 2022, Huang received a one-year ban.

It has now emerged that Huang is officiating at this year’s Winter Olympics having been given the role of technical controller - a position that could see him propose corrections.

An investigation by the ISU in 2018 found a suspicious level of scoring.

Huang gave the second highest grade of execution scores to the Chinese pairs team of Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, who won the silver medal.

It was found Huang had awarded them a score of plus three in seven different elements, which none of the other judges did.

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, left, finished third behind the Chinese pair of Sui Wenjing and Han Cong and Olympic champions Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany ©Getty Images

At the same time Huang gave Wenjing and Cong's rivals, the German couple of Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, the lowest score of all the judges.

Huang had previously been warned about his conduct a month before Pyeongchang 2018 following suspicious scoring at the 2017 ISU Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, but was still allowed to participate as a judge.

Both Huang and Chen were found to have given skaters from their own country "preferential marking".

The report into Huang concluded that he "obviously favoured his pair also vis-a-vis the other top candidates for the Olympic gold medal".

Canadian pair Duhamel and Eric Radford were impacted by Huang’s scoring as they finished behind Sui and Han in third position.

"You should not be allowed to be suspended, and your reward is working the next Olympics," Duhamel told Reuters.

"We as a sport have been trying to clear those people out, not welcome them back in."

The International Olympic Committee told insidethegames that the ISU was "responsible for establishing and enforcing the rules and regulations concerning the practice of their respective sports" when asked about the inclusion of Huang.

insidethegames also contacted the ISU for comment.

The figure skating competitions are due to run from February 4 to 20 at the Capital Indoor Stadium during Beijing 2022.