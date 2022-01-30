Nathan Crumpton has asked Olympic athletes whether they believe they should be entitled to share revenue generated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as part of his campaign for the election to the IOC Athletes' Commission.

As well as competing in the men's skeleton a Beijing 2022, Crumpton is one of 16 candidates standing for the two vacant seats on the Athletes' Commission which are set to be filled at the Winter Olympics.

American Samoa's first Winter Olympian since 1994 has issued a campaign video in which he says he wants to gauge athletes' views on the present distribution of IOC revenue, asking "should the Olympians be able to share in the IOC's revenue?"

"I don't know the answer to that, the best reason right now is that we aren't allowed to share the revenue because it's a tradition," Crumpton added.

"The amateur laws of years past no longer apply and if you actually go and visit the IOC Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, the reason given is that the Ancient Greeks didn't want to accept money, they thought that they were above getting financial remuneration for their athletic efforts and as such they didn't accept any money.

"The IOC maintains that as the tradition as the reason why athletes cannot get paid for their work at the Olympic Games.

"Now, some traditions are good, some traditions are not so good.

Nathan Crumpton of American Samoa is one of 16 candidates standing for the two vacant positions on the IOC's Athletes' Commission at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

"If the Olympians want to honour that tradition, that's great and I would stand by that and I would absolutely advocate for them if I were elected to the AC.

"However, if they decide that's not a tradition that they want to uphold, I would gladly advocate for the sharing of revenue amongst the Olympic athletes.

"So if you do see me campaigning around the Beijing Villages, that is one thing that I want to ask Olympians.

"Do you think the Olympic athletes should share in the IOC revenue?"

The IOC says it is "dedicated to using the revenue generated from the Olympic Games to assist athletes and develop sport worldwide", claiming to distribute 90 per cent of its revenue to "sport and athlete development" and the remaining 10 per cent to its administrative costs.

It also operates an Olympic Solidarity fund for National Olympic Committees' (NOCs) athlete development programmes, which it claims targets "those with greatest needs".

While the requirement for competitors at the Olympics to hold amateur status has been abandoned, athletes do not receive a salary from their NOCs for taking part, although they are eligible to receive performance bonuses and funding from sponsorship.

Other candidates have also suggested significant reforms as part of their Athletes' Commission election campaigns, for example France's Martin Fourcade recently told L'Équipe "evolution is necessary to adapt to climate issues, to societal issues and economic transparency".

Crumpton has also vowed to provide stronger communication between athletes and members of the panel, including dedicated email accounts to contact them directly with any concerns, and offer legal advice from his experience as a "third party 'affected athlete'" in an arbitration case between the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Federation and a former team-mate.

All competing athletes at Beijing 2022 are eligible to vote in the Athletes' Commission election until February 16, with the two new members automatically becoming full IOC members.

The chair of the Athletes' Commission, Emma Terho from Finland, has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in China.