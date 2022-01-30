Austrian ski jumper Marita Kramer has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to travelling to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the Austrian Olympic Committee (OOC) has announced.

Kramer tested positive at the women’s Ski Jumping World Cup event in Willingen.

The 20-year-old had triumphed at the event to earn her fifth World Cup win of the season and strengthen her position at the top of the overall standings.

The OOC said the positive was discovered in the last routine PCR test before the Austrian team’s planned departure to the Olympics.

"Those responsible for the ÖOC and the ÖSV are currently working on a schedule to enable the World Cup leaders to start at the Olympic Games in Beijing," an OOC statement read.

"The athlete is asymptomatic and is currently on her way home in isolation from the rest of the team, where she will promptly undergo another COVID test.

"The entry requirements for the Olympic Games currently require four consecutive, officially certified, negative PCR test results (at least 24 hours apart) as a result of a positive test result.

"All other test results of the Austrian contingent in Willingen were negative.

"In order to minimise the risks for the rest of the women's team, they have already started their journey home from Willingen to also undergo additional COVID tests.

"The departure of the women's team scheduled for Monday will therefore be postponed by at least one day."

Polish short track speed skater Natalia Maliszewska is the latest member of their delegation to record a positive test ©Getty Images

Women’s ski jumping training will begin in Beijing on Thursday (February 3), with the final scheduled to take place on Saturday (February 5).

Kramer is among several athletes to face uncertainty over their participation at Beijing 2022 following positive COVID-19 tests.

The Polish Olympic Committee (PKOl) confirmed short track speed skater Natalia Maliszewska is the latest member of their delegation to have tested positive for the virus.

Maliszewska, the women’s 500 metres European champion in 2019, has entered into isolation in Beijing.

The PKOl has confirmed eight cases in their delegation to date, with Sochi 2014 silver medallist Natalia Czerwonka and fellow speed skaters Magdalena Czyszczoń and Marek Kania having tested positive in previous days.

Biathlon official Maciej Nędza-Kubiniec, coach Arkadiusz Skoneczny, head of the medical mission Hubert Krysztofiak and doctor Krzesimir Sieczych have also been reported as having tested positive.

The Czech Olympic Committee reported that one of their men’s ice hockey players has been released from quarantine after recording negative tests, having initially tested positive.

Ski jumping coach Vasja Bajc and snowboarding coach Přemysl Vida have seen their arrivals at Beijing 2022 delayed due to positive cases.

Swiss Olympic has also confirmed its snowboarder Nicolas Huber has tested positive on arrival and the athlete will now require two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Huber is due to compete in the men’s snowboard slopestyle qualification next Sunday (February 6).

The Australian Olympic Committee has said one of its athletes, who tested positive in a PCR test on arrival, has now recorded a negative test.

The athlete will now undergo a final test tomorrow and will be permitted to leave isolation should it be negative.

The Swedish Olympic Committee has confirmed cross-country skier Leo Johansson has recorded two positive tests on arrival.

The organisation said Johansson had previously tested positive before a training camp two weeks ago, before later returning six negative PCR tests before leaving for China.

"Our medical team has made the assessment that his positive tests are a result of his previous infection, we assess that he is currently not contagious," said Swedish team manager Peter Reinebo.

"Leo can return from his quarantine when he has left two negative tests at 24 hour intervals."

Team-mates Marcus Grate and Calle Halfvarsson have been considered close contacts.

Norwegian cross-country skiers Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå tested positive last week, with the latter having now been replaced by Ragnhild Haga, while double Olympic gold-medallist Simen Hegstad Krüger will be unable to defend his 30 kilometres skiathlon title.

The Canadian Olympic Committee revealed five cases in their delegation yesterday, but are among National Olympic Committees electing not to release the names of individuals impacted.

Beijing 2022 confirmed that 857 Olympic Games personnel entered China yesterday, with 23 confirmed positive cases having been reported.

Athletes and team officials accounted for 13 positives, while 10 were from other stakeholders.

A further 61,060 tests were conducted on the same day in the closed loop, with 11 confirmed positive cases involving three athletes and team officials, and eight other stakeholders.