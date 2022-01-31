IMGA looking forward with Jeonbuk 2023 Asia Pacific Masters Games next event on calendar

Following the indefinite postponement of the Kansai Masters Games, the Jeonbuk 2023 Asia Pacific Masters Games is the next event set to be organised by the International Masters Games Association.

The multi-sport event in South Korea is due to take place from May 12 to 20 next year and is expected to draw approximately 13,000 athletes from 70 countries.

Twenty-six disciplines are set to be on the programme.

It is intended to be a "sports for all" competition where any athlete over the age of 30 can participate.

Athletes will compete as individuals rather than as national representatives and the Jeonbuk 2023 Organising Committee recently opened registration for athletes.





It intends to promote harmony, good health and friendship alongside competition.

Several activities, social events and tourism programmes for athletes and spectators are set to be organised during the meeting in Jeonbuk, which is also known as North Jeolla Province.

Provided the event goes ahead, it will be the second edition of the Asia Pacific Masters Games following 2018's inaugural event in Penang in Malaysia.

The upcoming Asia Pacific Masters Games was supposed to take place last year but when the Kansai event was initially postponed, new dates in 2023 for the contest in Jeonbuk were adopted.

Achi and Taechi, two magpies, were chosen as Jeonbuk 2023 mascots as the magpie is the official bird of the province.