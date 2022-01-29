Benjamin Schenk has been appointed secretary general of the German University Sports Federation (ADH) on a permanent basis after serving in the role in an acting capacity for four months.

Schenk, the former head of the youth and education division at the ADH, was appointed acting secretary general in September following the departure of Christoph Fischer for personal reasons.

He has now been officially given the role, a key position for the organisation as Rhine-Ruhr continues its preparations for the 2025 World University Games.

"I am looking forward to my new tasks as ADH secretary general and to a constructive, trusting cooperation with the representatives of the ADH member universities, the committees, the employees in the ADH office as well as the national and international partners of the Federation," said Schenk.

Updates from #Germany: our member #ADH @adhGER has a new Secretary General - Mr Benjamin Schenk, and the #RhineRuhr2025 #FISU World University Games @RhineRuhr2025 appointed Mr Alexis Schäfer as COO, after Mr Stefan Kürten was named CEO end of the year.https://t.co/whIxB0MnO7 pic.twitter.com/NWEkxcmRTy — EUSA (@eusaunisport) January 26, 2022

"I am highly motivated to lead and further develop the ADH office in the sense of a modern service provider.

"It is also central for me to proactively meet the numerous current and future challenges.

"Integrating and transferring experience and know-how and directing them to future requirements and conditions of the federation's activities is an important task that I will gladly shape as ADH secretary general."

Schenk is the latest to be given a key role in university sport in Germany.

Earlier this week, former International Paralympic Committee commercial and marketing director Alexis Schäfer was appointed chief of operations for Rhine-Ruhr 2025, scheduled to take place from July 16 to 27 in 2025 in the cities of Bochum, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Essen and Mülheim.