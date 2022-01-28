Double Olympic champion Krüger to miss start of Beijing 2022 after COVID-19 infection

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Simen Hegstad Krüger has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the start of the Winter Olympics here, handing another huge blow to the Norwegian cross-country skiing team.

Norway is a dominant force in the sport, but its team have been blighted by COVID-19 cases in the lead-up to the Games.

Krüger is the latest cross-country skier from the country to contract the virus, meaning he will be unable to defend his 30 kilometres skiathlon title.

The race is due to be held on February 6, but Krüger is not expected to arrive in Beijing until February 11 due to quarantine restrictions in place in Italy where the team have been training.

Under Beijing 2022’s adapted rules for those infected by COVID-19, Krüger will also need to produce four negative tests within five days of his planned departure date.

Norway’s team doctor Øystein Andersen said Krüger had "no symptoms or illness" and confirmed his team mates had all tested negative.

"We continue with testing," said Andersen.

"Everyone lives in their own room.

"We focus on those who are in quarantine.

"Those who are healthy and no positive must also be taken care of.

"We are rigging the scheme so that everyone is taken care of."

Simen Hegstad Krüger topped a Norwegian one-two-three in the men's 30km skiathlon at Pyeongchang 2018, emphasising the country's dominance in the sport - but the men's team has been hit by COVID-19 cases ©Getty Images

Krüger also triumphed in the men’s 4x10km relay at Pyeongchang 2018 and will hope to be compete in that race, scheduled to take place on February 13.

The men’s team had originally planned to leave for Beijing on Wednesday (January 26) only to move their flights to next Monday (January 31) after sprint coach Arild Monson tested positive for COVID-19.

The women’s continent have also suffered setbacks with nine-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå both returning positive COVID-19 results.

Weng and Kalvå are expected to come out of isolation on February 3 - just one day prior to the Opening Ceremony of Beijing 2022.

"Even though we have these cases of infection, we have to travel and prepare with skis and all," said team manager Espen Bjervig.

"It is incredibly sad for those affected and an impact on the whole apparatus and practitioners.

"This is not very fun anymore.

"It’s tough."