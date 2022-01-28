Five-time Olympic gold medallist Dame Lisa Carrington has been awarded the New Zealand Olympic Committee's (NZOC) highest annual honour.

Dame Lisa, New Zealand's most successful Olympian having won six Olympic medals during her canoe sprint career, has been chosen to receive the Lonsdale Cup for 2021.

The 32-year-old was rewarded following her performance at last year's delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she claimed three titles.

"It is a real privilege and honour to receive the Lonsdale Cup," said Dame Lisa.

"I’m thrilled with what we managed to achieve last year and would like to thank everyone who was involved in our campaign.

"I feel very lucky to be a professional athlete and I can’t wait to get back out there and keep wearing the fern and representing New Zealand."

Dame Lisa Carrington claimed three gold medals at last year's postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

NZOC President Mike Stanley paid tribute to Dame Lisa, a 10-time world champion who has been a dominant force in her sport for more than a decade.

"Dame Lisa’s achievements in Tokyo are nothing short of remarkable," said Stanley.

"The drive, determination and grit that went into that campaign is huge and inspired New Zealanders up and down the country.

"Congratulations on writing yet another chapter in New Zealand’s proud sporting history, we are very proud to present you with the Lonsdale Cup."

The Lonsdale Cup is presented annually by the NZOC to the athlete or team that has made the most outstanding contribution to an Olympic or Commonwealth Sport.

It was first awarded in 1961.