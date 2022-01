Award-winning Chinese filmmaker Lu Chuan has been chosen to direct the official film of the upcoming Winter Olympics here in Beijing.

Lu, who has more than 40 awards to his name, said his aim was to showcase host cities Beijing and Zhangjiakou and China.

Beijing is set to stage the Games from February 4 to 20 and become the first city to host both the Winter and Summer Olympics.

"As a Chinese person, I am honoured to participate in such a grand event," said Lu, who is also creative director of the Opening Ceremony of this year's Asian Games in Chinese city Hangzhou.

"As a filmmaker, I have the responsibility of recording this extraordinary competition and cultural event for the nation and the world and at the same time, leave a valuable legacy in the treasure house of human civilisation."

Lu’s directorial success began with The Missing Gun, released in 2002, followed by his second feature, Mountain Patrol in 2004, which won a Golden Horse Best Picture award at the Sundance Film Festival and the Special Jury Prize at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

His third film, City of Life and Death in 2009 won Best Film and Best Cinematography Awards at the 57th San Sebastian Film Festival.

Lu also directed Chronicles of the Ghostly, a 3D fantasy adventure released in 2015, that surpassed $100 million (£74 million/€88.4 million) at the Chinese box office and was considered a breakthrough in Chinese commercial genre films due to its visual effects.

Zhang Yimou has been named as chief supervisor of the film as well as chief director of the Olympic Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

In 2016, his first English movie, Born in China, cherishing the links between humans and nature, again caught the world’s attention.

"We are delighted that Lu Chuan was chosen to produce the official film of the Beijing Games," said Yasmin Meichtry, associate director of the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage.

"His film-making is known for taking on historical and social matters with an authentic Chinese voice.

"As a renowned storyteller and talented portrayer, his film will convey compelling and meaningful messages to encourage and forge better understanding between different cultures and promote the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship."

An expert advisory board, headed by renowned Chinese artist Zhang Heping, is set guide the production of the Olympic film. Zhang is known for several films and television series, and has previously been the chairman of the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and Beijing People's Art Theatre.

Esteemed film director Zhang Yimou serves as the chief supervisor of the film.

He is also the chief director of the Beijing 2022 Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Since the early 20th century, films have been created for every edition of the Olympic Games.

The Olympic film collection is comprised of more than 50 feature-length films offering a cinematic window onto defining moments in the history of the modern Games.