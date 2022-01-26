The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are due to begin on July 28 ©Getty Images

Birmingham City Council and Sport England have come together with a £500,000 ($670,000/€600,000) plan to develop a new multi-purpose sporting facility at the Holford Drive Community Sports Hub (HDCSH) following the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

The idea is to develop a facility that can be used year-round by people in Perry Barr, the Birmingham area due to play a central role during this year's Commonwealth Games.

It is claimed that 800 people from Perry Barr and the surrounding areas use the existing HDCSH facility each week.

Yet come winter, the number drastically falls to 300 due to the lack of floodlit facilities at HDCSH.

It is hoped that winter usage will double following the renovations.

Sport England will contribute £366,685 ($495,000/€440,000) of the national lottery funding while Birmingham City Council will supply the remaining budget of £150,000 ($200,000/€180,000).

"Local people are at the heart of our thinking when it comes to what the legacy of Birmingham 2022 will look like, and how it should provide opportunities for communities to get active," Sport England chief executive Tim Hollingsworth said.

"As an important space within Perry Barr, investment to enhance Holford Drive and create a facility that can be used all year round is fantastic news, and a great example of how the impact of the Games can continue beyond 2022."

Several sports facilities have been upgraded in advance of Birmingham 2022 ©Birmingham City Council
Several sports facilities have been upgraded in advance of Birmingham 2022 ©Birmingham City Council

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward added: "As I've said all along, the legacy of Birmingham 2022 is massively important to us - the Games are more than 11 days of sport, and we need to look at how we build on the years of good work provided for the community by brilliant organisations like Holford Drive Community Sports Hub."

Discussions on how to get the best out of the facility during the Commonwealth Games are underway. 

Work on the proposed upgrades is scheduled to begin before the end of this year.

Birmingham 2022 chair John Crabtree called the plan "another example of how Birmingham 2022 and its partners are trying to ensure that the Commonwealth Games leaves lasting benefits for the people of the host city".