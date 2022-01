Seven Pyeongchang 2018 champions return for ROC men's ice hockey squad for Beijing 2022

A group of seven members of the Pyeongchang 2018 gold medal winning men’s ice hockey team have been selected in the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) squad for Beijing 2022.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) team triumphed at Pyeongchang 2018 after beating Germany 4-3 in overtime in the final.

The team was required to compete at the OAR due to doping sanctions, with the delegation at Beijing 2022 also facing a similar fate.

Russia is required to compete as the ROC at Beijing 2008 to comply with the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision in the Russian Anti-Doping Agency case.

Defencemen Vyacheslav Voynov, Nikita Nesterov and Yegor Yakovlev return from the Pyeongchang 2018 squad, as well as forwards Mikhail Grigorenko, Sergei Andronov, Nikita Gusev and Vadim Shipachyov.

The team consists players from the Kontinental Hockey League, where Shipachyov is the top scorer.

The squad also includes goalkeepers Ivan Fedotov, Alexander Samonov and Timur Bilyalov, as well as defensemen Alexander Nikishin, Damir Sharipzyanov, Sergei Telegin, Artyom Minulin, Alexander Elesin.

Sergei Andronov, Artyom Anisimov, Dmitry Voronkov, Arseniy Gritsyuk, , Pavel Karnaukhov, Artur Kayumov, Kirill Marchenko, Sergei Plotnikov, Kirill Semyonov, Anton Slepyshev and Andrei Chibisov are included among the list of forwards.

Dmitry Shugaev, Semyon Chistyakov, Alexander Kadeikin, Andrei Kuzmenko, Vladimir Tkachyov and Stanislav Galiev will travel to Beijing 2022 as reserves.

The ROC are considered favourites to win the men’s title, with National Hockey League players set to miss a second successive Winter Olympics, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ROC women’s team will hope to return to the podium, after the OAR squad lost their bronze medal match at Pyeongchang 2018.

Aerials skiier Maxim Burov will be a gold medal contender at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

The OAR delegation won two gold, six silver and nine bronze medals at Pyeongchang 2018.

Figure skater Alina Zagitova was the OAR’s second gold medallist at the Games.

World champion Anna Shcherbakova, world record-holder Kamila Valieva and Alexandra Trusova will lead the ROC’s challenge at Beijing 2022, with the figure skating likely to be a source of medals for the squad.

Reigning world and European champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, in the pairs, and Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapovm in the ice dance, were also included in the team selected last week.

Medal hopes will also come in luge with former world champions Semen Pavlichenko, Roman Repilov and Ekaterina Katnikova among their 10-member squad.

Reigning world champion Maxim Burov headlines the ROC’s freestyle skiing team, with the 23-year-old heading to the Games fresh from winning four aerials World Cup events this season.

Burov and his brother Ilya are among 24 freestyle skiers selected for the Games, across aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, ski cross and slopestyle events.

Alexander Bolshunov will seek to add to the four Olympic medals he earned at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Sochi 2014 gold medallist Semen Elistratov is one of 10 short track speed skaters set to compete at the Games.

Elistratov heads to the Games as the reigning European champion in the 1000 metres, 1500m and overall events.

The 31-year-old also won two medals at the International Skating Union World Cup in Beijing in October.

World Championship gold medallist Alexander Loginov and multiple Olympic medallist Alexander Bolshunov are among the headline names in the ROC’s biathlon and cross-country skiing teams.

The biathlon team will feature 10 athletes, while 16 cross-country skiers will compete.

The ROC will be represented in both the men’s and women’s curling tournaments at the Games.

The delegation includes three Nordic combined athletes and seven Alpine skiers.

Maksim Andrianov and Rostislav Gaitiukevich will pilot the ROC’s two-man and four-man bobsleigh teams.

Nadezhda Sergeeva will pilot one of the ROC’s pair of two-woman bobsleigh crews, as well as contesting the women’s monobob competition.