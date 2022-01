Olympic gold medallist Samková out of Beijing 2022 due to serious ankle injuries

Olympic snowboard cross gold medallist Eva Samková of the Czech Republic has been ruled out of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing as she continues to recover from ankle surgery.

Samková, a gold medallist at Sochi 2014, went under the knife after breaking both of her ankles at an event in Austria in mid-December.

The 28-year-old, a bronze medallist at Pyeonchang 2018, has spent the past six weeks rehabilitating in a bid to be fit in time for Beijing 2022 and had been named in Czech Republic's 113-squad for the Games.

The Czech Ski and Snowboard has now confirmed that Samková will be unable to travel with the team to the Chinese capital to compete at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

She had won the test event there last November.

It is a huge blow for Samková, but she has vowed to bounce back stronger.

"I will heal and come back," said Samková.

"I thank everyone who helps and trusts me, the people around me, all my partners and fans.

"I said that the Olympics are not the most important thing in the world, and now I can prove that I feel that way.

"I was doing well at the beginning of the season.

"The decision not to go to Beijing was difficult but correct.

"Now I'm focused on healing and keeping working."

Eva Samková has been prolific on the World Cup circuit but serious injuries to her ankles have forced her to miss the Winter Olympics in Beijing ©Getty Images

Samková is a two-time world medallist, winning gold in 2019 and bronze last year and has been dominant in the World Cup.

Since making her debut on the circuit in 2010, the 2013 Winter Universiade champion has captured seven World Cup titles in snowboard cross, including the past five.

But Samková now faces a lengthy recovery process following her double break.

Dr Jiří Dostal, a member of the Czech Ski and Snowboard’s Medical Board, warned Samková would have put her career at risk had she competed at Beijing 2022.

"Eva and everyone around her tried their best to be able to race," said Dostal.

"However, her injuries are extensive and starting at the Olympic Games would be too great a risk for her at the moment,"

Czech Ski and Snowboard President Lukáš Heřmanský added: "From a sports point of view, Eva's non-participation is a great loss for the entire Czech team.

"But we all support her in her decision, health is the most important thing.

"Thanks to this difficult but reasonable decision, she will achieve other great results in the future."