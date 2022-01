Munich, London and Singapore will host the Arena Games Triathlon events in 2022 with the inaugural esport world champions crowned at the conclusion of the series.

The opening event is due to take place at the Olympia-Schwimmhalle in Munich on April 9, with the London Aquatics Centre scheduled to host the second competition on April 23.

Singapore has been selected to host the Grand Final on May 7.

The host city selections follow confirmation of a partnership between World Triathlon and Super League Triathlon in November, which vowed to grow a global esports world championship series.

The Arena Games Triathlon was developed by Super League Triathlon during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Rotterdam and London hosting multi-city events in 2021.

The partnership with World Triathlon has been viewed as a way to take Arena Games Triathlon "to the next level".

World Triathlon’s support comes as the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) seeks to develop esports and virtual sport, which features in its Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and has led to the launch of the Olympic Virtual Series.

"We are delighted to welcome three amazing cities such as London, Munich and Singapore to our roster of hosts - we cannot think of a better scenario for the 2022 season of the Arena Games Triathlon," World Triathlon President Marisol Casado said.

"The three events offer a combination of vast experience of triathlon events, Olympic tradition and great hosting capabilities, so I am sure that both athletes and fans will enjoy it.

"We cannot wait for the start of the esports season."

Singapore has been selected as host of the Grand Final ©Super League Triathlon

Organisers revealed that the events, which will be supported by virtual platform Zwift, will blend real-life and virtual racing.

Spectators will be able to view live data from athletes in real time.

Each event will contribute points to the World Triathlon world ranking, with the athletes who collect the most points over the course of the series being awarded the first-ever triathlon esport world titles in Singapore

"We have continued to innovate during the pandemic, and the pinnacle of that is our Arena Games Triathlon, which we recently announced the partnership with World Triathlon," Michael D’hulst, chief executive and co-founder of Super League Triathlon, said.



"It's very exciting to see the first World Series of Triathlon esport coming together and announce this powerful line up with iconic locations.

"This series will be a milestone in triathlon’s history and these venues will really do that justice."

World Triathlon and Super League said they will collaborate on all aspects of Arena Games Triathlon, including scheduling, participating athletes, involvement of national federations, promotion, broadcasters and host venues.

The organisations said they are working all relevant authorities in the three host locations to ensure local safety protocols and COVID-19 regulations are followed.