Lee Dae-hoon has received a special athlete of the year award from the Korea Taekwondo Federation after calling time on his career.

The 29-year-old triple world champion retired following the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July, where he lost a bronze-medal contest in the men's under-68 kilograms division to China's Zhao Shuai.

He was aiming for a third consecutive Olympic medal and a first gold after winning 58kg silver at London 2012 and another 68kg bronze at Rio 2016.

In 2011, Lee won the first of his three world titles on home soil in Gyeongju and he defended his title two years later in Puebla.

He was triumphant at a home World Championships again in 2017 in Muju, this time in the heavier 68kg class.

Another world medal at 68kg followed in Manchester in 2019, this time bronze, while he won three consecutive Asian Games titles between 2010 and 2018.

This feat had never been achieved before, with the first two wins again coming at 63kg before he moved up to 68kg for another success.

Lee, described as a "baby-faced assassin", won a number of Grand Prix titles during his career.

Lee Dae-hoon won three world titles during his career and retired after Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"I retired last year, and I'm glad to receive the special award as a commemoration by the Korean Taekwondo Association," he said, according to Yonhap.

"I am grateful that I was last rewarded for my time as a taekwondo national team member for over 10 years.

"This is an award that has as much special significance to me."

Other awards handed out included Lee Da-bin being named athlete of the year.

She won silver at Tokyo 2020 in the women's heavyweight division, the best performance by a South Korean taekwondo athlete as the country disappointingly missed out on an Olympic gold in the sport for the first time.