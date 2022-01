Three-time Paralympic champion Hong Suk-man has been appointed to chair the Athletes' Committee of the Korea Anti-Doping Agency (KADA).

The former International Paralympic Committee Athletes' Council member won gold medals at Athens 2004, in the T53 100 and 200 metres, as well as a Beijing 2008 gold in the T53 400m.

Hong is credited with having a background in anti-doping education and promoting clean sport.

The 46-year-old becomes chair after receiving recommendations from fellow Athletes' Committee members.

The organisation formed its Athletes' Commission in 2019 to raise public awareness of anti-doping and further clean sport.

"In the future, we will strive to protect players through active activities of the Athletes' Committee and create an environment where they can compete fairly," said Hong, who also won three bronze medals at Beijing 2008 and one silver medal at Athens 2004.

Hong Suk-man, right, won three Paralympic gold medals during his sporting career ©Getty Images

The Athletes' Committee features members who serve as ambassadors for clean sport.

They meet with athletes to spread the importance of anti-doping.

Athlete members include former World Anti-Doping Agency Athlete Committee member Hong Jeong-ho and Asia Paralympic Committee Athletes' Commission chairman Lee Jeong-min.

National representatives from various sports are also on the panel.

Archer Ki Bo-bae, gymnast Nara Kim, bobsledder Kim Dong-hyun, skier Seo Jeong-hwa, swimmer Jo Hee-yeon, golf's Kim Chae-on and Jin Jong-oh, who competes in shooting, are all athlete members.

"We will actively support the anti-doping activities of the Athletes' Commission as important international events such as the Paralympic Games and the Asian Games are held starting with the Beijing Winter Olympics this year," said KADA chairman Lee Young-hee.