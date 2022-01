Teqball in the United States has been given a boost after the sport's national governing body agreed a programming deal with ESPN.

Under the terms of the agreement, all 12 stops on the USA Teqball Tour will be shown on the network's streaming service.

Six highlights programmes will also be broadcast, four on ESPN2 and two on ESPNU.

ESPN is Teqball USA's first national television partner, with the organisation hoping it will contribute to the development of the sport and increase its reach in the US.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with ESPN as our first national television partner," said Ajay Nwosu, President of the US National Teqball Federation and chief executive of Teqball USA.

"After a very successful 2021 year, where we saw tremendous growth of the teqball community nationally and at marquee events held across 15 states, we decided to take the next milestone bringing the sport to the masses and there is no better sports audience than that of ESPN."

The USA Teqball Tour will consist of 12 events across the country throughout the 2022 season.

A top prize of $30,000 (£22,000/€26,000) is on offer on the Tour.