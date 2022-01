The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has revealed the players that have been elected to its World Tennis Tour Player Panels.

The Men's and Women's Tennis Panels each feature six players, with the aim of providing a forum for competitors to give their input and have their say on how the tour is run.

Francesco Vilardo of Italy, Argentina's Juan Pablo Paz and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha of India have all been re-elected to the men's panel.

They are joined by Michalis Sakellaridis of Greece, Courtney John Lock of Zimbabwe and Costa Rica's Jesse Flores.

Switzerland's Conny Perin and Ines Ibbou of Algeria have secured additional terms on the women's panel.

Sofia Shapatava of Georgia, India's Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi, Australia's Alexandra Osborne and American Sabastiani Leon have also been elected to the body.

Those to have become part of the World Tennis Tour Player Panels will serve on the group until the end of 2023 season.

"We established player panels on the ITF World Tennis Tour in 2020 in order to facilitate valuable discussion and gain feedback from the playing community regarding the Tours," said ITF President David Haggerty.

"We would like to thank the outgoing panel members for giving their time and input, particularly through the challenging circumstances of the pandemic.

"We look forward to working with the elected members of the player panels to ensure that players’ opinions are at the forefront when making decisions about the World Tennis Tour."