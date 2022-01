Ticket applications for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar have gone on sale today, it has been announced.

The cheapest tickets for travelling supporters to watch the group matches, due to start on November 21, have a starting price of QAR250 (£50/$69/€60), which is cheaper than the equivalent tickets for the last FIFA World Cup in Russia, where category three seats $105 (£77/€92).

It is, in fact, the cheapest since Germany staged the tournament in 2006.

Residents of the tiny Gulf state, which is the third richest in the world as measured by gross domestic product, will be able to buy tickets for as little as QAR40 (£8/$11/€10), the lowest since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

That is half the price made available to Russians four years ago.

But the cost of attending the final on December 18 will be more expensive than Russia 2018.

The most expensive ticket for the final is QAR5,850 (£1,180/$1,600/€1,420), up 46 per cent from the $1,100 (£810/€970) for the 2018 final won by France.

Category-two tickets are QAR3,650 (£735/$1,000/€880), up 41 per cent from $710 (£520/€625) for the final four years ago.

Category-three tickets - the cheapest available for international fans - are QAR2,200 (£440/$600/€530), a third more expensive than the $455 (£330/€400) last time.

The category-four final tickets for local residents soars from the equivalent of $110 (£80/€97) in Russia to QAR750 (£150/$200/€180).

The cheapest seats on general sale internationally to watch the host nation open the World Cup soar 37 per cent to QAR1,100 (£220/$300/€270) from $220 (£160/€190) in Russia.

Tickets for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be more expensive than they were for 2018 in Russia, when France were crowned champions ©Getty Images

There is a rise of 13 per cent for category-two tickets to QAR1,600 (£320/$440/€390) from $390 (£290/€340) and a similar jump from $550 (£400/€480) in Russia to QAR2,250 (£450/$620/€540) for the most expensive opening-game tickets.

For other matches in the group stage, Qatari residents can buy tickets for QAR40.

Category-one tickets have risen marginally from $210 (£155/€185) to QAR800 (£160/$220/€195) while the category two will remain at QAR765 (£155/$165/€185).

The fact that tickets for Qatar 2022 have been kept relatively affordable reflects the challenge of attracting visitors to country, where accommodation will be limited, and alcohol banned in most of the country.

The lowest priced tickets, at QAR40, meanwhile, are being seen as attempt to make them accessible to Qatar’s legion of migrant workers who have helped build the eight stadiums that will stage the tournament.

"This is a FIFA World Cup for Qatar, the region and the world, and the products launched today reflect FIFA's goal of bringing the beautiful game to as many fans globally as possible," said FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura.

Fans can make ticket applications from today until 8 February, with seats at any oversubscribed games being allocated by ballot.

Supporters will also be able to purchase package deals to follow their chosen team throughout the tournament, as well as buying multiple tickets for different games in the same stadium.

So far, only 13 of the 32 competing countries is known.

There is expected to be another first come, first served sales process before the draw for the tournament on April 1, and another chance to buy once all of the fixtures are known.

FIFA warned visitors must follow the travel advice from the Qatari authorities and that the latest COVID-19 measures will be communicated in advance of the tournament.

"It will be a festival of football that will see fans experience the rich culture and history of the region through the platform of football at top-class stadiums and we look forward to bringing people from different cultures together to live football at the FIFA World Cup," Samoura added.

Qatar has been criticised for its treatment of foreign workers helping construct the stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup ©Getty Images

The tournament has been mired in controversy since Qatar were controversially awarded the event in 2010, an unexpected triumph that has been dogged ever since by accusations of bribery and corruption.

The build-up has also been overshadowed by criticism from groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch over treatment of foreign workers and fears that the LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) fans will be discriminated again.

"The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world will be an extraordinary event and together with our partners, rights holders and other stakeholders, Qatar cannot wait to bring fans together to celebrate their shared passion for football, experience a new culture and enjoy everything that our country and region have to offer," said Nasser Al Khater, the chief executive of Qatar 2022.

To submit a ticket application, click here.