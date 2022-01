CAS to open Ad Hoc and Anti-Doping Divisions in Beijing for Winter Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that two temporary offices will open in Chinese capital Beijing in a bid to resolve doping and legal disputes at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A CAS Ad Hoc Division and Anti-Doping Division are due to be in place on the second floor of the Beijing Continental Grand Hotel.

The two offices are due to come into operation on January 25 - 10 days before the Games are scheduled to open.

They are then set to operate for the entire duration of the Winter Olympics before shutting their doors on the day of the Closing Ceremony on February 20.

CAS claim the two Beijing-based divisions will provide "rapid, high quality dispute resolution services immediately before and during the Games."

Like at Tokyo 2020, hearings in doping and legal cases will be held by video conference because of COVID-19 restrictions at Beijing 2022.

The CAS Anti-Doping Division will handle potential doping cases handed to it by the International Testing Agency.

Swiss lawyer Ivo Eusebio has been named President of the Division at Beijing 2022 after holding the role at Tokyo 2020.

He also served as Deputy President at Rio 2016, where it featured for the first time.

Hearings will be held via video link due to COVID-19 measures in place in Beijing ©Getty Images

American handball Olympian Michael Lenard, a vice-president of the CAS, will lead the Ad Hoc Division.

CAS said all divisions, Presidents and arbitrators are experienced layers, judges or professors specialised in sports law, anti-doping regulations and arbitration.

Matthieu Reeb, director general of CAS, is expected to oversee CAS operations in China.

A team of lawyers organised by Beijing Bar Association and Beijing Arbitration Commission are set to provide pro bono advice and representation to athletes who need legal advice in relation to a dispute arising from the Winter Olympics.

Beijing 2022 has implemented a "closed-loop management system" to combat the threat of coronavirus.

CAS added that the group travelling to Beijing has been "kept to a strict minimum" with some Division Presidents and arbitrators "serving remotely" in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations by Beijing 2022 organisers and Chinese authorities.