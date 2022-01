Baku has been confirmed as the host of this year’s International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Powerlifting and Benchpress World Championships.

The IBSA has announced that the competition is due to take place in the Azerbaijani capital and run from October 1 to 7.

Around 100 male and female athletes from 10 countries are expected to participate in the IBSA’s flagship event.

The tournament is due to be held at Baku’s Grand Ballroom Hyatt Regency Hotel where teams will also stay and have access to training facilities during the competition.

The IBSA expects about 100 athletes from 10 nations to compete at this year's World Championships ©IBSA

After teams scheduled arrival on October 1, two days of classification are set to be held before three days of competition.

Medals will be awarded across junior, senior and master categories in powerlifting and bench press.

As well as the World Championships, an IBSA Powerlifting Referee Seminar is scheduled to take place beforehand.

Last year’s Powerlifting and Benchpress World Championships was staged in Tbilisi in Georgia.