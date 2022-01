Former National Hockey League (NHL) player Reid Boucher has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 2011.

The 28-year-old American was aged 17 and part of the USA Hockey national team development programme at the time of the reported offence.

He was living with the victim’s family in Michigan while he attended the development programme.

The victim accused Boucher of forcing her into oral sex on multiple occasions.

Boucher, who was drafted by NHL outfit New Jersey Devils in 2011, was originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct which carries a 25 years to life prison sentence.

Last month, Boucher pleaded guilty in Washtenaw County Trial Court to third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving sexual penetration with an individual between the ages of 13 and 16 years old.

Boucher’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on January 31.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Circuit Judge Patrick Conlin agreed to sentence him with no upfront jail time, claiming the move was necessary given "unusual" circumstances and referenced Boucher’s age at the time of the reported assault.

However, the plea agreement has infuriated the victim, now aged 23, who has endured drug and alcohol abuse over the past decade.

"I feel like a lot of the progress I've made over the last 10 years - that's been undone," she said.

Reid Boucher was drafted by NHL outfit New Jersey Devils in 2011 ©Getty Images

Lou Lamoriello, who was the general manager of New Jersey Devils when they drafted Boucher 12 years ago, told The Athletic that they had no knowledge of the sexual assault allegation at the time of recruiting him.

USA Hockey has confirmed that it had "fully cooperated" with the investigation into claims against Boucher who was part of the American team that won the International Ice Hockey Federation World Under-18 Championship in 2011.

"In March of 2011, we spoke to parents of both minors and there were no accusations made, but Boucher was proactively removed from the billet home," a USA Hockey spokesperson told The Athletic.

"In March of 2021, we were notified by police of allegations of sexual misconduct and have fully cooperated with their investigation."

Boucher played for New Jersey Devils before having spells at Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks.

He is currently playing with Russian outfit Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

A statement from the KHL read: "The KHL has been informed about the situation with Lokomotiv hockey player Reed Boucher.

"The league does not comment on this information until the official court decision.

"At the same time, the KHL condemns all forms of violence or abuse."