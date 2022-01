Australia has cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time, with Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercising personal power to end the tennis star's stay in the country "on health and good order grounds".

Djokovic, who is in Melbourne to attempt to win the Australian Open for a 10th time, is unvaccinated against COVID-19 and his permission to play at the tournament has been the subject of a long-running saga.

The Serbian's visa was already cancelled once, but this was overturned on appeal and Djokovic's legal team have suggested they will appeal this decision as well.

The Australia Open begins on Monday (January 17) and Djokovic's participation once again looks unlikely, with the host nation seeking to have him deported.

"Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," said Hawke in a statement.

"This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on January 10 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

"In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic's visa has been cancelled for a second time as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 ©Getty Images

"The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work everyday to serve Australia's interests in increasingly challenging operational environments."

Should the 34-year-old fail with his next legal challenge he could face a three-year-ban on obtaining a new Australian visa.

The news comes as the latest twist in a tale which has dominated headlines in the build up to the tournament in Melbourne.

Djokovic initially entered Australia on January 5 with a visa administered on November 18.

The country's travel requirements state that an individual must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus to be granted entry.

Crowds at the Australian Open venues, including the Rod Laver Arena, will be reduced by half in compliance with Victoria's COVID-19 restrictions ©Getty Images

He had received an exemption approved by Tennis Australia's chief medical officer and a Victorian Government independent expert panel, which he believed would be sufficient to bypass the laws.

However, his visa was cancelled after it emerged that Djokovic had tested positive and that since he was unvaccinated he posed a risk to public health.

It was then restored by a federal court judge on the grounds he had not been given enough time at the airport to address the exemption issue.

Crowds at the event, which runs from January 17 to 30, are set to be restricted to 50 per cent due to COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria.

The move comes after the state recorded 37,481 new coronavirus cases and 25 further deaths over the past 24 hours as the more transmissible Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

The decision leaves Djokovic's pursuit of a record-breaking 21st grand slam title in increasing doubt.