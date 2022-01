Garcetti nomination as US Ambassador to India confirmed by Senate committee

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who played a key role in the city landing the hosting rights for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, has moved a step closer to being appointed the United States Ambassador to India.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee this week confirmed the nomination of Garcetti to the role.

It now needs to be approved by a majority of the US Senate, which is expected to be a formality.

Garcetti had been widely tipped to be appointed as the US Ambassador to India before President Joe Biden announced the nomination on July 9.

The 50-year-old had considered standing for President last year but decided against putting his name forward and instead threw his support behind Biden, becoming part of his inner circle.

It had been expected that Garcetti would be rewarded by Biden with a role in his White House Cabinet.

Garcetti, however, stepped back from accepting such a position because he claimed he could not leave his role as Mayor when Los Angeles was struggling to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under election rules, Garcetti has to step down in November 2022 after completing two terms as Los Angeles Mayor.

US | Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to serve as US ambassador to India was confirmed Wednesday by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee



His nomination now heads to the Senate, where it requires a simple majority vote. pic.twitter.com/l26PjnjAFr — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

The White House credited Garcetti with leading the city's successful bid to host the 2028 Olympics when announcing the proposed appointment.

Helping Los Angeles secure the Games for a third time, following 1932 and 1984, will be considered a highlight of Garcetti’s time as Mayor.

But he has faced criticism for failing to tackle Los Angeles’ homelessness problem, despite the Federal Government releasing funds to help address it during the pandemic.

Garcetti has also come under fire for failing to tackle the problem of many streets and sidewalks remaining cratered and crumbling, despite his early pledge to make fixing them a cornerstone of his administration.

Under Garcetti, the murder rate in Los Angeles has also continued to climb.

Garcetti was last month questioned by Senators over the alleged sexual harassment committed by his former adviser, Rick Jacobs.

"I want to say unequivocally that I never witnessed, nor was it brought to my attention, that behaviour that has been alleged," Garcetti said during an appearance in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"And I also want to assure you that if it had been, I would have immediately taken action to stop that."

Los Angeles was given the right to stage the 2028 Olympics by the International Olympic Committee in September 2017 in an historic double award, which saw Paris allocated as hosts of the Games in 2024.