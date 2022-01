Chloe Kim returned to Snowboard World Cup action with a bang, topping qualification for the women's halfpipe final in Laax.

Olympic champion Kim's two runs received the two best scores of qualifying, 91.20 points and then 93.80.

Liu Jiayu, the Pyeongchang 2018 runner-up, was on of three Chinese athletes to reach the final with a top-eight finish, along with Cai Xuetong and Wu Shaotong.

Cai was second, scoring 86.20, and leads the halfpipe World Cup standings, having finished first and second at the two previous legs.

Japan's Mitsuki Ono, 17, continued her impressive ascent by placing third on 84.80.

Kim is the reigning world and Olympic champion, but had not competed at a World Cup event since last March.

The 21-year-old's place at Beijing 2022 is already assured.

