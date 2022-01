The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the largely Russian ice hockey competition poised to provided many of the players for the men's tournament at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, is to take a week-long break because of worsening coronavirus outbreaks.

All games between January 15 and 21 have been called off, the KHL announced.

It also reported that 171 people affiliated with KHL clubs, including 124 players, had COVID-19 as of yesterday.

That was an increase of 60 cases in just one day, with 27 of the new positive tests coming from players.

Three games remain tentatively scheduled today and one more tomorrow, before the week-long hiatus begins.

With a break for the Winter Olympics then planned, the next fixtures listed on the KHL website are on February 22, although some postponed matches will be scheduled during the planned break for the Games.

There is no suggestion that this will prevent players from being released for Beijing 2022, as has happened to National Hockey League (NHL) players.

The NHL, based in Canada and the Untied States, is widely regarded as the best men's ice hockey league in the world, and the KHL its closest rival.

Those bound for Beijing 2022 will hope the KHL's break will allow them to limit contact with others before departing for China and therefore reduce the risk of caching the virus.

KHL players are able to play at the Winter Olympics next month, but COVID-19 is currently rampant among squads ©Getty Images

"I want to reiterate - our main goal in pandemic times is the health of players and fans," said KHL President Alexei Morozov.

"The speed of spread of the disease, as well as current information on the epidemiological situation in the country and the world indicate that in the next three days the number of registered cases of coronavirus will increase manifold.

"That's why the League decided to postpone four matchdays, where most games will not take place because of the quarantine in the teams.

"Postponed games will also be held during the Olympic break, and the KHL will publish a new schedule by the end of January.

"The FHR [Russian Ice Hockey Federation] has confirmed our ability to hold games during the Olympics; we are in touch to jointly resolve the situation."

The men's ice hockey tournament at Beijing 2022 is scheduled for February 9 to 20.

An Olympic Athletes from Russia team made up of KHL players won the gold medal at Pyeongchang 2018.

Nineteen of the KHL's 24 teams are Russian, with clubs also based in China, Finland, Belarus, Latvia and Kazakhstan.