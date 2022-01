Elvira Öberg of Sweden triumphed in the women's sprint to deny Marte Olsbu Røiseland of Norway a hat-trick of Biathlon World Cup victories in Ruhpolding.

Öberg beat Røiseland, who claimed the sprint-pursuit double at the last event on the circuit in Oberhof, by a 21.6-second margin after completing the 7.5 kilometres course in a time of 19min 45.2sec.

Dzinara Alimbekava of Belarus did enough for third, crossing the line 29.7sec back.

"For me this was a perfect race today," said Öberg.

"Finally clean shooting in a sprint; I have been struggling with shooting in the sprint.

"I have had two mistakes in most of them.

"For me, prone shooting was the key.

"I have been feeling very comfortable in standing but not so much in prone.

"So, when I managed to hit all of the targets in prone, I knew that now this can be my day."

Victory saw Öberg cut the gap to Røiseland in the race for the overall title, but the Norwegian still has a commanding lead at the top of the standings.

Røiseland, the double Olympic medallist and multiple world relay champion who is seeking her first overall World Cup crown, has 591 points after today's race.

Nearest challenger Öberg is 82 points adrift and the Swede is aiming to eat into Røiseland's advantage at the competition at the German venue.

The Norwegian will not compete at the final event before the opening of Beijing 2022 on February 4, the World Cup in Antholz-Anterselva in Italy from January 20 to 23 - a decision her opponents will hope to capitalise on.

The World Cup event in Ruhpolding is scheduled to continue with the men's 10km sprint tomorrow.